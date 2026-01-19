Traveler Tried To Explain Car Rental Rules To His Irresponsible Friend, So He Got Accused Of Being A “Bad Friend”

Shared travel plans work best when everyone acts responsibly, but that’s not always how life goes.

So when one guy skipped every safeguard on a rental car and damage suddenly appeared, tensions in the group rose fast.

Before long, a friend who simply stated the obvious found himself blamed for “being unsupportive.”

AITA for telling a friend it’s his fault that his rental car is damaged? I went on a group trip over the weekend.

Jimmy made several notable mistakes when it came to renting the car.

One of my friends, Jimmy, rented a car with a debit card, declined rental insurance, and didn’t inspect the car at pickup.

During the course of the trip, he allowed another friend, Greg, to drive the car. They were the only two drivers.

So when the group went to return the car, the inevitable happened.

Upon rental return, the staff noticed the car had damages on the side. Jimmy protested that it wasn’t him and that it was probably Greg. Greg only drove the car once, and the one time he drove, I was the passenger. As a witness, I didn’t see or recall Greg hitting anything. Greg also doesn’t recall hitting anything.

One man can’t help but point out that Jimmy was rather irresponsible and is considered at fault.

My stance is that because Jimmy rented the car without insurance and willingly allowed Greg to drive, he’s ultimately responsible. If there was clear, conclusive evidence that Greg actually caused the damage, I would think differently.

But of course, Jimmy wasn’t ready to hear this.

When I told Jimmy this, he got upset at my conclusion and thinks I’m a crappy friend. AITA?

Looks like Jimmy could stand to be a bit more responsible.

Jimmy kinda made his own bed with this one.

This commenter adds to the long list of things Jimmy could have done better here.

It can be hard to defend yourself against damage if you don’t take any of the necessary safeguards.

This result was pretty much inevitable.

Ultimately, responsibility doesn’t disappear just because someone gets defensive.

If anything, this trip proved that accountability is harder to borrow than a rental car.

