“Wabi-Sabi” Is A Big Hit On Social Media And Here Are Some Examples Of The Heartwarming Trend

We all got wabi-sabi, even if we’re not necessarily aware of it…

And folks on TikTok are all about it!

What is wabi-sabi?

It’s all about embracing our imperfections because it’s part of what make us, well, US.

Bobby from the hit TV show King of the Hill described it like this: “Wabi-sabi is an eastern tradition, Dad. It’s celebrating the beauty in what’s flawed, like the crack in the Liberty Bell or the mole on Cindy Crawford’s face.”

Bobby added, “Sometimes, it’s the small imperfections that make you love something even more.”

One TikTokker showed viewers her body and wrote in the video’s caption, “A body that stretched, softened and created the love of my life.”

She added a hashtag for wabi-sabi.

And in this viral video, two sisters exchanged wabi-sabis with each other as clever insults.

Hey, isn’t that what having siblings is all about?

Embrace your wabi-sabi and run with it!

