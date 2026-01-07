Walmart Customer Noticed She Was Being Charged $90 More Than She Should Be. – ‘Grabbed a girl, she couldn’t fix it.’

While everything is expensive these days, the prices shouldn’t be surprising when you are checking out.

One woman was shopping at Walmart, and when she checked out, the price was dramatically higher than it should be, and she wondered if it was a glitch or a scam, or what.

Her video explains the situation. She began by saying, “So, I had an interesting thing happen to me today, at Walmart. Suspicious, more than interesting.”

Oh, this sounds interesting.

She goes on, “I was checking out, and I don’t go to Walmart very often. I’m not a big Walmart fan, but I did today. I was checking out, and my total at the end was $108, and I went and put my card in the little reader, and I noticed that the card reader said $193.”

That is a big difference!

She continues, “So, I take my card out and look at the screen, the screen said $108. Card reader said $193. Grabbed a girl, she couldn’t fix it, so she saved my transaction and checked me out on a different register, so she fixed it, and it was fine. But I thought that it was really odd.”

That is very odd. It could be a scam of some sort.

She ends the video saying, “I don’t know if I would have ended up paying that, if it actually would have gone through or not, but just be careful going through checkout this year with things. It’s a little bit sketchy; it could just be a glitch, but something to be aware of.”

Many people just pay without looking closely, so I’m sure lots of people would have paid it without realizing.

Maybe that card reader was hacked or had a skimmer or something.

At the very least, Walmart should have someone watch the next few transactions to make sure it is not a big problem.

Check out the full video below to see it for yourself.

This person points out that these glitches never save the customer money.

Yeah, they could take a lot of extra money this way.

Here are some people saying it happens a lot.

People need to be paying attention when buying things.

