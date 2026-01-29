‘We are essentially never letting our brains actually rest.’ – A Podcast Host Shared A Life Hack About How To Restore Your Energy More Efficiently

If you’re the kind of person who suffers a HUGE energy crash in the middle of every workday, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this video.

It comes from a podcast host named Liz and she gave viewers some good advice about how people can restore their energy during the day.

Liz told viewers, “If all you want at 3 p.m. every day is to take a nap, take real micro recovery breaks.”

She continued, “We are terrible at using breaks to actually recover, to rest and restore ourselves. We scroll on Instagram or TikTok or the news, and you probably don’t need me to say this to you because you probably feel it intuitively in the moment.”

Liz added, “We are essentially never letting our brains actually rest.”

The TikTokker then asked viewers, “So, what is actually restful?”

She said, “Just look far away.”

Liz explained, “You might have heard of this for reducing eyestrain and headaches, but looking off into the distance actually activates the default mode network of neurons in our brains that’s going to facilitate recovery.”

Give it a shot!

Take a look at the video.

@lizmoody If all you want to do by 3 PM is nap… this one’s for you. In this episode, I share 5 powerful, science-backed hacks I personally use to feel more energized and clear-headed, fast. You won’t hear “get more sleep” or “cut sugar”. These are unique, practical tools you can use today. I’ll walk you through everything from how your brain’s ultradian rhythm impacts focus and fatigue, to the truth about why most of us don’t get impactful rest during our breaks (and how to fix it). You’ll learn how to close mental loops draining your energy, why peppermint tea works better than a third cup of coffee, and how a simple dose of sunlight can recharge your battery, resetting your entire day. Search “Liz Moody” wherever you get your podcasts to listen. ♬ original sound – Feelingblew

This is great advice for people out there who feel run down all the time.

