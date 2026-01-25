‘We had to trick them into it.’ – A Podcast Host Talked About How The “Grandma Theory” Affects Relationships

Have you heard of the ‘Grandma Theory’ before?

It comes to us from a podcast host named Liz and she shared her feelings about this relationship theory.

Liz told viewers, “There’s one thing I think people are getting hugely wrong about relationships. Sure, it means you’re going to get lots of texts and flowers, and you can sit back and feel like a princess, and be worshipped, and doted on. But it also literally leads to worse relationships.”

She asked, “Have you heard the idea that the guy should always like the girl a little bit more in relationships?”

Liz then explained, “I call this ‘Grandma Theory,’ because it’s something that my grandma always used to say to me. And I have so many girlfriends who still believe it, and they look for guys who like them a little bit more. Which made me feel bad, because my husband and I like each other the same.”

She continued, “But actually, there’s a ton of research that shows people are happiest when the relationship feels balanced. I feel like ‘Grandma Theory’ is left over from a time when we thought men didn’t really want to be in relationships, so we had to trick them into it by having our levels of love be different.”

Liz added, “And I would much rather have an equal partnership. Men like flowers, too. They like princess treatment. That can all be reciprocal. So, ‘Grandma Theory:’ do you think it’s true, or do you think it’s false?”

@lizmoody What do you think? Is grandma theory true or false? Here’s what the research says: couples tend to be happier and more satisfied when things feel balanced and reciprocal—when both partners feel equally invested, appreciated, and cared for. But what do you think? Would you still prefer to be with someone who is a little more into you than you are into them? ♬ original sound – Liz Moody

