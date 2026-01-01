Why Are People Going To Hockey Games And Calling It The Boy Aquarium? We Break Down The Trend.

Is hockey the greatest sport in the world?

In my humble opinion, the answer is YES…

And it sounds like some other folks are catching on, too!

The recent “boy aquarium” has caught on recently on TikTok and the name makes sense: hockey players glide around the ice behind glass in front of spectators…kind of like an aquarium.

And the boy aquarium trend has taken off on TikTok!

One TikTokker showed viewers a clip of a hockey game she attended and she wrote in the text overlay, “‘You look happier. Thanks, I went to the boy aquarium.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Girls night with the besties = hockey night (AKA boy aquarium). Better than therapy.”

Another TikTokker who works with the Alvernia University hockey team in Pennsylvania was seen throwing out pucks to players during practice.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Come feed the fish at the boy aquarium with me.”

This TikTokker told viewers she “made it to the boy aquarium” and she posted a video of the Vancouver Canucks warming up before a game.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “They don’t like it when you tap on the glass.”

So why is this REALLY happening?

A TikTokker named Patrick asked viewers in the video’s caption about a new TV show set in the hockey world, “Does watching Heated Rivalry count as VISITING THE BOY AQUARIUM?”

No, it doesn’t, but this is why people are so interested in hockey right now.

Guaranteed!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual is all about this!

Hit up your local “boy aquarium” and have a good time!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.