Wife Made Sensible Gift Exchanges To Fit Her Lifestyle, But Her Husband Turned Her Choices Into A Marriage-Wide Grudge

Gift giving as a couple is supposed to be about making your partner happy, not keeping score.

For one woman, a few practical gift exchanges have become a grievance her husband brings up again and again.

But as they continue to argue, she begins to suspect her husband is just looking for an excuse to stop shopping for her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For exchanging or returning a few gifts from my Husband in the past? My husband will not let this go. There have been a few times in the 16 years we’ve been together that I’ve returned or exchanged gifts he’s given me, and he still brings it up to this day.

Usually, she has a very good reason for doing this.

One time, he got me an expensive LV purse, and I exchanged it and upgraded to one with a strap because the purse was large and would last longer with a strap. Another time was a gold necklace. I exchanged the gold necklace because it was very thin and too tight, and it would eventually break.

She knows her heart is in the right place.

I didn’t want him to lose out on the $600 he’d spent by just keeping it, so instead I exchanged it for some earrings because the jewelry store did not have a longer chain option with their necklaces. I’ve received so many gifts from him that I love and wear all the time, and I still remind him of how much I adore them.

But these are literally the only things I’ve exchanged that he brings up. There have been other, not-so-important instances, like an expensive hair straightener, but really there’s nothing major other than those two examples that he keeps bringing up.

But her husband still accuses her of being malicious about it.

And he’s said in the past, “That’s why I don’t get you things, because you just return them,” and that’s simply not true. Sometimes I think he just says that to get out of buying things for me, LOL. AITA?

She kept what worked and swapped what didn’t, which is kind of how adults handle things.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees with the theory that her husband is just trying to get out of giving gifts.

Perhaps this is an ego thing.

This commenter thinks her boyfriend is being quite petulant about this.

Different people’s ideas of gift giving etiquette often hinges on how they were raised.

After 16 years of marriage, exchanging a gift isn’t rude — it’s just practical.

