Wife Supported Her Husband Through Years Of Failure, But He Kept Complaining And Barely Contributed, So She Kicked Him Out

Sometimes, love alone isn’t enough to keep a marriage going.

This woman supported her husband through career failures and financial stress.

She worked full-time, raised their kids, and managed the home, but he barely contributed to their family.

So she finally reached her breaking point and kicked him out of the house.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for kicking out my husband? My husband and I have been married for 7 years, together for 8. Last night, I kicked him out, and we will likely get a divorce. When we met, my husband was a partner in a successful business. I too had a good career. I received a job offer in his city, and we moved in together.

This woman’s relationship with her husband started great.

We traveled the world and had similar outlooks on life. We got married. I got pregnant and suffered a traumatic late-term loss. He supported me through it. The past 5 years have been tough.

But things started spiraling down.

My husband had a string of professional failures. Including losing his original business, being fired from a corporate job, and starting a new business that has been slow to take off. I worked a high-pressure, well-paid job to support the family. While also caring for our two children and the home. Eventually, I was burning out and wanted to change jobs.

His husband barely contributed to their finances.

Last year, I forced a move back to my original city where I had better career opportunities. This increased my husband’s commute to 3 hours a day and caused a lot of resentment. His business has continued to struggle, and his contributions to the family have remained minimal. I pay the majority of the bills and provide the vast majority of the childcare. I’m almost always the only one to cook, clean, pick up the kids, or take them to extracurriculars. He cannot be relied upon to provide childcare when I travel on business or when I had major surgery.

Her parents had to step in to help them.

My parents have to step in to help. Whenever I bring up his unequal contributions, he has blamed his commute. He only buys some groceries, while all other household bills are paid by me. I still love him, but you cannot pour from an empty cup. The biggest outcome of his presence at home is stress.

Their fights got more frequent.

He is good with the kids but is rarely around and has no interest in offering practical help when it’s needed. I’ve been supportive of whatever he has wanted to do, but I cannot help but feel the situation is very unfair. We’ve had frequent fights about the state of affairs and our relationship. He has threatened to leave and never followed through.

She finally kicked him out of the house.

Last night, I finally had enough and kicked him out. He is threatening to pursue child custody and alimony. AITA for ending this relationship?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Talk to a lawyer, advises this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Rock bottom hits harder when no one is there to catch you.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.