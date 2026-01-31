Wife Wants To Keep More Of The Money She’s Inherited, But Her Husband Thinks She Should Only Have $500 A Month

We all have friends, family members, or acquaintances who are in relationships with people who can only be described as CONTROLLING.

It can be depressing to hear about their struggles, but it’s always ultimately up to them to decided what they want to do.

In today’s story, a woman talked about how her husband has always controlled her money, but she thinks she deserves more financial freedom.

Get all the details below.

AITA for keeping my inheritance? “I have been married 15 years. My husband does very well financially (about $400k/year), but he is very controlling with money. After my dad passed away, my mom gave me about $25k each year at Christmas for six years as inheritance from my dad. My husband has always taken this money and invested it and allowed me to keep maybe $1k each Christmas.

This sounds weird…

He doesn’t give me an allowance or any spending money consistently, so that $1k would have to last me as long as possible. Recently, I was given $50k after a property was sold that my dad owned. My husband is wanting me to give him the money to invest. He said I can get the monthly dividends as an allowance. This would provide me with about $500/month in income (I’m a stay-at-home mom for our 6-year-old). I would like to have more financial freedom than that.

Actually, it sounds REALLY weird.

Also, I assume he will eventually tell me that I need to reinvest the dividends which will leave me with no money. Can I tell my husband that I would like to keep the money in a separate savings account that is just in my name? It would be nice to have access to more than $500/month. Or am I obligated to hand over the money to him? He wants to retire in a few years (he’s 46) and live off the money from his investments. Once he retires, he says I will need to get a job. I feel like if I have him invest the recent inheritance, I will never see a dime and I will be stuck financially. AITA?”

It sounds like this woman’s husband has WAY too much control over her life.

