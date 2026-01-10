Couple Moves In With His Brother, But He’s So Lazy And Messy That She Can’t Even Look At Him Anymore

Imagine moving in with a family member. You think it’s going to be great, but then you realize they’re pretty disgusting and never clean up after themself. Would you keep cleaning up after them, move out, or find another solution?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and the gross, lazy person is her boyfriend’s brother. She’s not sure what to do about it, but she can’t keep living like this.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not being nice to my boyfriend’s brother anymore? My boyfriend (31) and I (31) live in a family owned house with his younger brother, who’s turning 27. About a year and a half ago, we moved in to save money for the future, joining his brother who was already living there. I thought it would be a positive experience, but I quickly realized I was wrong.

The place really needed to be cleaned.

During our first week, I did a deep clean of the entire place, especially the bathroom, which was disgustingly dirty. His brother had been living there with their grandfather for a long time before we arrived. To show appreciation, I even offered to take on the weekly cleaning since I like knowing things are actually clean.

This is so gross!

But after about two weeks, I started noticing how careless and disrespectful he is around the house. He leaves urine on the toilet seat, the bowl, and sometimes the floor. He trims his pubic hair and leaves it all over the toilet. He shaves his beard and leaves the hair covering the sink. And once, which was extreme, he left an actual piece of feces in the shower. Whenever you cooks, he leaves the kitchen filthy, doesn’t take out the rubbish, and doesn’t even wipe the counters. At first, I tried to be nice and mentioned it gently. He gave me a quick “yeah, sorry,” and nothing changed.

The brother sounds really lazy.

Over the next few months, tension built between us. He doesn’t clean, doesn’t help, and doesn’t contribute anything to the house. My boyfriend and I buy everything the house needs, while he just doesn’t care. I even caught him using our personal items without asking whenever he ran out of his own, until I called him out enough times that he finally bought his own.

They’ve tried everything to get the brother to change.

We even involved his parents. They tried talking to him too, but unsurprisingly, nothing changed. My boyfriend keeps trying to point things out to him, but honestly, having to correct a grown man every single day is exhausting. We’ve tried everything ,truly, and it still feels like talking to a wall.

It’s not that he doesn’t have any money.

And before anyone suggests maybe he can’t afford to buy things for the house: trust me, that’s not the issue. He has no problem buying himself expensive stuff or coming home from the supermarket with a bag full of snacks, but somehow the concept of buying literally anything for the shared home just doesn’t register. At one point, he spent two weeks asking us if we had bought paper towels yet… like, sir, you are a fully functioning adult with a wallet. You can also buy paper towels.

This is a horrible living situation.

About a week ago, my boyfriend and I had a huge argument because his brother shows zero respect for us or the house, and I’m the one constantly stuck dealing with his mess including things no adult should ever leave behind. He’s 27 but behaves like a 12 year old who thinks he still lives with his parents. At this point, I’m not ignoring him, but I’m definitely not nice to him anymore. I’m short, cold, and absolutely done pretending everything is fine. Just seeing him irritates me after everything he’s put us through. So AITA for not being nice to my boyfriend’s brother anymore?

They need to move out. Living with her brother-in-law is not working.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It might be best to move out.

Here’s another vote for moving out.

A lot of people think moving is the only option.

But this person suggests a compromise that might actually work.

Nobody should have to live in someone else’s mess.

