Woman And Her Boyfriend’s Kids Pooled Their Money To Buy Him An Xbox Series S, But After Leaving It Unopened For A Year, He Finally Admitted He Wanted The ‘Series X’ And Blamed Her For Not Asking First

There’s nothing worse than putting a lot of effort into a gift and watching the person receiving it focus on what it is rather than what it isn’t.

So, what would you do if you and your partner’s adult kids pooled their limited money to buy him a gaming system you thought he would enjoy, but instead, he refused to use it because it was the wrong version? Would you make it up to him? Or would you be angry that he was so unappreciative?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this scenario and can’t help but feel angry. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for being mad about the Xbox. Last Christmas, I (42, divorced single mom with a lower-wage job) and my boyfriend’s adult children pooled our limited resources and bought him (46) a gaming system. It’s the kind where you pay a subscription to play or download games. It was $150 less, with the hard drive upgrade, than the higher-end version because it couldn’t play CDs, but it was within our budget. We bought him other gifts as well. I also bought him the first 3 months of service with plans to keep paying for him. My boyfriend is disabled and doesn’t work anymore. We thought he would enjoy this now that he is home all the time. (He cannot drive due to his medical condition.)

She’s been nagging him for not using the system.

For the past year, he hasn’t taken the system out of the box and never hooked it up. Never even tried it. I’ve made numerous comments encouraging him to set him up. He has refused, saying he doesn’t want the distraction or he isn’t sure if he wants it on the bedroom TV or our living room. There is always some reason to wait. Well, finally, he got mad when I made another comment and said he doesn’t like it because he can’t “own” the games through this system, and he wanted the version with CD games. (This is a man who constantly games on his phone, so I didn’t know he wanted to own the games.) Then he blamed me for not asking him which one he wanted.

Now, she’s trying to hold back, but it’s hard.

I am absolutely fuming and feel like he is being unreasonable and ungrateful. He doesn’t get disability income, and I support him, but he wanted me to spend $500 plus games on him in one Christmas rather than the $350 his children and I spent on him?! I am trying not to lash out at him, but I feel like he is off in fantasy land. This makes me never want to get him what I see as an expensive gift ever again. AITA?

