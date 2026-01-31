Woman Attended Her Boyfriend’s Graduation Dinner Expecting His Parents To Pay, But Then They Asked To Split The Bill

Money issues can easily create tensions between families.

AITA for not getting my bf’s family Christmas gifts after they split the bill at his college graduation dinner? My boyfriend and I have been together for almost six years. His parents are the most financially unstable individuals I’ve ever met. They live so far out of their means, it’s sickening.

Last weekend, my boyfriend graduated from college. My family traveled six hours to be there. I told my boyfriend in advance that his parents should expect to pay for his entire graduation dinner. The topic of how expensive dinner would be got brought up countless times. My boyfriend felt so bad he ended up picking a wing spot for dinner.

His parents still asked to split the bill at this dinner. Mind you, my graduation dinner was $500. My parents would have never made anyone else pay a portion of this. The total amount for my family’s portion of his graduation dinner was $56. I was outraged.

Fast forward to today, one week later, his family is at T-Mobile, upgrading to the latest iPhone. The out-of-pocket cost today is almost $400. They have no problem adding that to their debt. This was my final straw.

I told my boyfriend I would not be giving his family any Christmas gifts because of this. I don’t think it was fair to ask my family to pay for anything during his graduation celebration. I consider this extremely rude. Am I in the wrong?

Some people don’t know how to prioritize financially.

