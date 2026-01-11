Woman Attended Military School With A Rude Classmate, But She Turned The Tables And Shocked Her With An Unexpected Metal Music Surprise

School environments can be full of drama.

This woman had a notoriously entitled and rude classmate at her military school program.

The classmate constantly caused trouble and was low-key bullying them.

So one day, she decided to teach her classmate a small but satisfying lesson using music.

Sure I’ll change the song! This was a couple of years ago when I was in military school. It was a second program from the original, so it was more like a job corps with a military theme. Because it was less strict, we were allowed to have our phones. And there were no adults in the barracks with us.

There were only three of them during the the second part of the class.

Since it was the second part of the class, there were significantly fewer students than during the first half. So there were just three of us: me, DB, and my friend. This has to do with DB. No one actually liked DB.

She was entitled and overall rude. She snitched on a bunch of girls for sneaking boys in the middle of the night while she was doing the same. She even got another girl jumped, making people think she was the snitch when she wasn’t. She was the reason there were significantly fewer people in the class.

Pretty sure the only reason she didn’t get kicked out was because she snitched. She also broke one of the TVs in the co-ed lounge. Because she was trying to throw a pool ball at her boyfriend. So for the entire class, we couldn’t go in there or interact with the boys outside of class.

Anyways, onto the story. I was in the barracks with my phone connected to the TV to play music while I drew. My friend was already in there, but DB was somewhere else. My friend and I have similar taste in music, so we were both chilling.

I was playing some Tool. Nothing too heavy, but still my taste in music. At some point, she walks in and a few minutes later I hear DB ask me what was playing. She told me to change it because it was “weird.”

I said sure. I changed it to Momento Mori by Lamb of God. Her face when the last wake-up turned into the most metal scream she has probably ever heard in her life was amazing.

Sometimes, the best revenge on a bully is turning the volume up.

