Mother Bought Her Daughter A Concert Ticket For Christmas, But She Felt Guilty For Not Buying An Extra Ticket After Her Sister-In-Law Hinted Her Niece Should Go Too

What starts as a surprise for your kid can quickly turn into an awkward family obligation.

So what would you do if you bought your own child a concert ticket for Christmas, but a relative started hinting that their child would love to go too?

Would you hurry and buy them a ticket out of guilt? Or would you stick with the original plan?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this predicament and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not buying my niece a concert ticket for Christmas? In addition to our regular presents, we’ve gotten our daughter a ticket to a concert happening on the 30th. I’m going too, primarily because I need to take her, but also I like that band’s music, and I want to go with her. It’ll be a nice experience. Today, my sister-in-law (my husband’s sister) called me and asked what we were doing on New Year’s Eve (we’re having a Christmas family dinner as it is). I said I’m not sure, because I’ll probably be super tired from the drive back (the concert is on the 30th, and so we’re staying there overnight before driving back), and told her we’d gotten our daughter a surprise concert ticket. She seemed a bit disappointed and said her daughter would have loved to go too.

After the call, she felt guilty.

She asked if tickets were available, and I said I didn’t know. She reiterated that her daughter would have loved to go too. I hate saying it, and please don’t take this the wrong way, but my husband has his business, and I’m a working professional too, and our daughter is an only child, so I understand the difference in spending constraints. Anyway, we hung up later, and I felt terrible. I looked it up, and there are still tickets available. But also, if I get her a ticket for her, with the confirmation wrapped up like I’m doing for my daughter, and give it to her to open at dinner, my husband’s brother’s daughter would then be the one feeling left out. AITA?

