Woman Came Home After Christmas And Found A Car Blocking Her Driveway, So She Left A Note And Thought About Reporting Them To The Council

Parking problems can quickly ruin a peaceful holiday.

This woman came home after Christmas to find a car blocking her driveway.

She left a note, but discovered the car was still there the next morning.

Now, she wanted to report them to the council, but she’s getting different opinions.

AITAH for reporting a car blocking my driveway even though I’m not there. Help settle a debate, please. I arrived home yesterday after being at my parents’ for Christmas. I found a car parked blocking my driveway. It was also a dropped kerb, and they had a wheel on the pavement.

This woman was annoyed.

I was annoyed. I then had to park quite a distance away. I left a note stating my annoyance. I mentioned the fact that they did not leave a phone number, so I could ask them to move. This morning, they were still there. I did not even consider that they would park there overnight. I am back at my parents’ today.

She was thinking about reporting the car owner to the council.

I am about to report them to the council. Not that I think anything will happen.

Technically, it is a £70 fine. Realistically, no one will come out. My mum agrees that I should report them. My dad, however, thinks it is not a big deal.

But her dad thinks she should just let it go.

He says I was not there yesterday. He says I am not there today, so there is no harm. He is also worried that they might be a crazy person. He thinks they could retaliate.

Now, she’s wondering if she should push through with the report.

My argument is that if they had moved the car yesterday, it would have been just a note and done. The fact that they were inconsiderate enough to park there overnight tells me a note will not mean anything to him. An unlikely £70 fine might. So, AITA for reporting them to the council?

Nothing will be resolved if you always let it go.

