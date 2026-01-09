Woman Finds Out She’s Pregnant With Twins, But Her Ex’s Girlfriend Is A Little Bit Too Excited About Becoming A Stepmom

Imagine finding out you’re pregnant, but your ex has gone back to his previous girlfriend.

Would you be pleasantly surprised if he and his girlfriend were excited about the babies, or would you be worried about their over involvement in your pregnancy?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and some of the things her ex’s girlfriend is doing seem a little psycho. She’s pretty much acting like she’s about to become a mom and that the babies are hers.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling out my kids’ future stepmom for treating me like a surrogate? I [29F] dated a guy Joe (30M) for 3 months before he left me to go back to his ex Kim (30F). Right after we broke up I found out I was pregnant and now I’m at 24 weeks. I let him know and he was ecstatic. Turns out his girlfriend had fertility issues and would likely never be able to get pregnant naturally and he has always wanted to be a father. Getting back together was out of the question for both of us so he’s still with his girlfriend.

Her ex’s girlfriend is way too excited about this.

Joe was only allowed at the initial appointment because of COVID-19 and we found out I was having twins. According to Joe when he told Kim she had a mental breakdown about her infertility, and wanted to talk to me. I met them at their house and Kim stated that she wanted to be involved in my pregnancy because she would eventually be the children’s stepmother. She started telling me that I needed to do a home birth, that I needed to formula feed so that they could have the babies half of the week, that she wanted one boy and one girl, and that she wanted the kid to call her Mama since they would be calling me Mommy. I shut her down and said I would make the best choices for my children and my body and left.

Kim seems to be delusional and thinks she’s pregnant or something.

Kim continued to be overbearing and texting me everyday about my eating habits, exercise habits, and complaining about how her job wouldn’t let her take maternity leave. At the virtual genetics counseling appointment, she attended instead of Joe and took over the whole meeting trying to talk about her family history which wasn’t relevant. When it came time for my 20 week level 2 scan, they allowed me one guest and Joe suggested I take Kim instead of him, which I refused to do. Joe did end up coming and he found out the gender because I wanted to keep it a surprise for me so we could throw a gender reveal party.

Kim really seems to think she’s the mom.

I put a pregnancy announcement on my social media and then she put up an announcement saying they were expecting twins “the non-traditional way” and how blessed she was. I was irritated but I kept my mouth shut. Then she threw a gender reveal party and posted it on social media. I wasn’t even invited. She also announced that she’s having a baby shower.

She called out Kim for her ridiculous posts.

I commented on her posts and told her to stop treating me like a surrogate, that the kids weren’t hers, and that Joe didn’t have any claim or custody of the kids until they are born. I then called Joe and reiterated all of this and stated that I would not be seeing either of them until we went to family court and that my mother would be my birthing partner. He and Kim and some of her friends and family are saying I’m a jerk and her mother even called and insisted I give her one of my babies like this is the Parent Trap? So AITA?

This is getting scary. I’d stay away from Kim and Joe and try to get full custody. I hope she has proof of Kim’s mom asking her to give Kim a baby. Kim can adopt if she wants to be a mom that badly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests moving out of state.

Here’s an interesting theory.

Another person thinks the pregnancy wasn’t an accident.

She really does need a lawyer.

A single mom shares her recommendation.

She needs to disappear.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.