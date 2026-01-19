Woman Got Insulted About Her College Choice, So Asked Her Sister-In-Law How She Uses Her Degree, Knowing That She’s A Stay-At-Home Mom

Some people make snide comments without thinking about whether it will be offensive to others.

This woman was mocked by her sister-in-law for attending a different campus of the same university.

So she fired back and asked her SIL how she uses her degree now that she’s a full-time mom.

Now, tensions arose, and her husband started choosing sides.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my sister in law what she’s doing with her degree after she implied my university wasn’t prestigious enough Last night, my husband, our 2-year-old daughter, and I were at my in-laws. My sister-in-law and her husband and kids were there, too. The topic of one of their cousin’s kids going to university came up. We talked about how going to a good university helps in networking. I mentioned how I had gotten my first Business Analyst job because my interviewer had also gone to UofT.

This woman asked her sister-in-law how she was using her degree now that she is a mom.

At this point, my SIL chimed in with, “UofT Mississauga, right? So not the actual one?” My husband said politely that it’s the same thing. She just shrugged. I asked her where she went. She said she went to UofT and added St. George Campus. I then asked how she’s using her degree. I knew she’s a SAHM, so that’s why I’m here thinking that might have been a jerk thing to say.

Her husband thinks she was out of line.

She said she chose to be a SAHM and kind of stopped talking to me. My husband thinks I was out of line. Admittedly, I didn’t think it through when I said it. I just said what came to my mind. He says her question was tactless but not malicious. I said it was rude and that’s what mattered, and the premise of it was just wrong.

Now, she’s wondering if she did come off as offensive.

But I have been reconsidering it. She has texted him about how out of line I was. He’s told her it was a misunderstanding between everyone and to let it go. AITA?

Don’t speak rudely if you’re not ready for someone to fire back.

