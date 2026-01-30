Woman Is Recovering From Cancer Surgery, But Her Ex’s Dog Keeps Jumping On Her Around Their Apartment Complex

After enough health scares, most people find that boundaries become non-negotiable.

So, what would you do if your ex’s dog kept jumping on you in shared spaces while you were still recovering from cancer surgery? Would you just learn to deal with it? Or would you report the dog to the property manager because there are clear leash rules?

In the following story, one cancer survivor finds herself in this predicament and is forced to choose the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for reporting my ex’s dog after it keeps jumping on me while I’m recovering from cancer surgery? I (40F) live in an apartment building and dated a neighbor (39M). During our relationship, I was diagnosed with chest cancer and went through multiple surgeries, including an implant exchange about four weeks ago. One ongoing issue in our relationship was boundaries with his dog. He jumped on me constantly, and at night would walk or dig at my chest if I wasn’t cuddling him. My ex would yell at me and dismiss my concerns, even after my mastectomy. This friction contributed to our breakup. Shortly after, I learned he had cheated.

She tried talking to her ex to no avail.

Since the breakup, whenever I see the dog in common areas (hallways, elevators, courtyard), he runs toward me and jumps on me. He’ll even back up to jump higher (I’m 5’5” and he can reach my rib cage). I’m still recovering from cancer surgery, I’m unsteady, and any impact to my chest is painful and potentially dangerous. I told my ex this isn’t safe and asked him to keep the dog fully under control around me. Despite that, it’s happened repeatedly. Sometimes his affair partner (22F, doesn’t live in the building) is walking the dog and does try to control him, but struggles. Other times, my ex has had the dog off-leash and allows the dog to jump on me to start conversations.

Fed up, she reported his dog.

After asking directly and seeing no change, I started reporting the unsafe incidents to building management. The building has clear leash rules, and management has told him to keep the dog under control, but it continues. This is upsetting because I do love the dog, but it’s unsafe, and repeated interactions with my ex and his affair partner reopen the wound. My friends think I’m wrong for reporting him “over a dog that just loves you.” And I admittedly would carry the dog everywhere and basically treated him like a lapdog. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like she did everything she could before taking the next step.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what she did here.

That was the right thing to do! The dog shouldn’t be jumping on her, and he should be a more responsible pet owner.

