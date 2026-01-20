Daugther Left A Coffee Maker At Her Parents’ House To Use It When She Visits, But Her Sister Took It To Her New Place When She Moved Out

Coffee can be a source of argument between family members who love drinking the beverage.

AITA for making a big deal about my sister taking my Keurig My (26F) sister (24F) just bought a house. She has previously been living with my parents. For context, I’ve been moved out for 6 years. I now live about 3 hours from my parents and sister. They live in the same area.

When I was in high school, I asked for a Keurig for Christmas. My parents don’t drink coffee. My sister and I both used it throughout high school, and then when I moved out, I left it at my parents. My sister continued to use it while she was living there, and I continued to use it when I visit my parents. I have a small stash of K-cups that I store at their house, so I can have a cup of coffee in the morning. I also continued to clean it throughout the years.

When I last went to visit my parents, I saw that the Keurig wasn’t there, and I asked about it. My mom said my sister had taken it to her new house. I said it was my Keurig and that I like to have it there so I can have a cup of coffee in the morning. Especially during the one weekend a month I usually spend with my parents. I ended up going to Dunkin’ Donuts for coffee that weekend.

I mentioned to my sister that she took my Keurig and implied that I wanted it back. She got snippy and said she wasn’t going to buy a new one when there was a perfectly good one that wasn’t being used. I told her she could consider that her housewarming gift from me then. She said I was being a jerk.

I’m considering buying a new Keurig on Black Friday. Which will almost definitely be nicer than the 10-year-old one she took for her house. I would leave it at my parents with strict instructions that it stays there.

My husband said doing that is super rude. And that I should just give my sister the new Keurig as an actual housewarming gift. He also said I should bring the old one back to my parents. He thinks I am being a jerk for making a big deal about the Keurig.

