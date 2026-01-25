Woman Let Her Sister-In-Law Move In With Her Family, But After A Year Of Control Issues She’s Debating Enforcing Their Original Agreement

Living together can fall apart when one person’s needs start to outweigh everyone else’s.

What would you do if you let relatives move in temporarily to help them get back on their feet, only to feel your home, routines, and mental health slowly taken over? Would you keep helping out of guilt? Or would you enforce the original agreement?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t deal with it anymore. Here’s her story.

WIBTA If I chose to enforce an agreement. I (29y Female) and my husband (30yo Male) got a place a year ago. My SIL (27) needed a spot to live with her son (6) and husband (29) while they got on their feet, and we figured we could use the help with rent, so we allowed them to sign the lease with us and pay minimal rent with the intent that they would eventually find their own place. SIL has not been very easy to live with, and it has caused me to deal with a lot of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

Then, the SIL found out she was pregnant.

A few months ago, she found out she was pregnant, and this has resulted in everything being about her pregnancy and making it an inconvenience to everyone. For example: controlling house temperature, removing my furniture and replacing it with her own, locking up our animals in our bedroom, removing decorations, going into my bedroom while I’m away, demanding I replace (my own) furniture, controlling household cleaners, and demanding certain tasks to be done within moments of my getting home. It seems like every day there is a problem for me to fix. She does not work while she watches my husband and me work multiple jobs between the two of us.

In a few weeks, the lease will be up.

Conversations have been had, nothing has changed. I am exhausted from working so much and trying to bend to every demand. I feel taken advantage of. The lease ends in a couple of weeks, and they have not found a new place to live. Despite making an agreement they would move out (brought up in multiple conversations) I fear they will try to stay. I can’t do this for another year. I recently got into therapy to manage this until it’s over. If I enforce the agreement and sign a new lease without them, they will have to scramble to find new living accommodations. AITA?

Wow! That woman sounds impossible to live with.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would do in this situation.

This reader thinks she needs to take action.

Here’s someone who thinks letting them stay would be bad.

She should think about this.

For this reader, enforcing the agreement is the only option.

She needs to follow through for the sake of herself and her marriage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.