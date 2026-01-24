Woman Makes Apple Crumble For Thanksgiving, But Because Her Sister-in-Law Made An Elegant “Neutral Colored” Party, She Didn’t Think It Matched The Aesthetic

Imagine making a delicious dessert only for someone to think it didn’t match the aesthetics of their party.

This is what happened to a woman and she is asking the internet if she’s in the wrong for refusing to make another dessert.

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying about it.

AITA for refusing to make another dessert after my sister in law threw mine out I offered to bring a dessert for Thanksgiving. I bake a lot and everyone usually likes my apple crumble so I made that. I have made it every year since I was a teenager and it is kind of my thing My brother’s wife Lila, is really particular about how everything looks and since she is hosting, she sent out this whole aesthetic/theme guide for the table. Neutral colors only, no bright packaging, nothing that looks messy. I thought she was being dramatic but whatever. I brought my crumble over early so it could warm up. I helped my mom with something and when I came back, the crumble was just gone.

What happened was absurd.

Lila told me she threw it out because it did not “match the vibe she wanted” and that I should have asked before bringing something so “rustic”. She was serious. I thought she was joking at first. Then she handed me a box of brownie mix and told me to make that instead. I said no. I said that since she threw out what I made, she could figure it out herself.

But they only agreed to disagree.

She got upset and said I was ruining the day over a crumble and my brother took her side and said I should have just made the brownies to keep the peace. My mom thinks Lila was way out of line but now my brother is texting me, saying I embarrassed her because people noticed there was no dessert. Now I am wondering if I made things worse by refusing to make anything else. AITA?

What she did was absurd.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Food for thought.

That was crazy.

She tried to help.

Exactly.

Another reader shares their opinion.

She should just tell everyone what really happened.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.