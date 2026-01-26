Girlfriend Moves Into An Apartment With Her Boyfriend, But Her Boyfriend’s Mother Won’t Respect Her Boundaries When It Comes To Cleaning

Imagine living with your boyfriend, but his mom stays over a lot. If his mom started cleaning when you weren’t home or while you were sleeping, would that bother you, or would you be grateful for the help?

AITA for snapping at my boyfriend’s mom for cleaning our entire apartment while we were asleep? Me (21F) and my bf (21M) have been living together for 5 months. He wanted to live in a studio, but his mom is paying his rent and she wanted him to be in a one bedroom so she could come visit and stay for our college football game weekends. I pay half the rent.

My bf was away on internship on our move in day, and I ended up moving both of us in, with help from his mom. After we moved all the boxes in, I had to leave for a few days, and I told her to not unpack anything. I like unpacking, and I didn’t want her going through my things. When I came back, every. single. box. was unpacked and organized, including my clothes, my razors etc. Also, a lot of furniture and decorations that I had vetoed were set up. I saw this as a huge violation, but kinda just took a deep breath and blew it off.

My bf has said that she has a poor understanding of personal space, and has always been too involved in his life, which he has learned to live with.(He is an only child… I grew up with 10 siblings. Lol) She has come to visit a few times and has cleaned our apartment almost every time she comes. I have told her several times that there is no need, and even had to put a very hard boundary on her not washing our sheets or touching my clothes, since that feels like a massive breach of my privacy. My bf doesnt understand why I’m upset but has been on my side.

Last weekend she visited, we set the couch for her and we hung out after the game. The next morning, we woke up to her cleaning our place. She had been cleaning for 2 hours while we were asleep. I was pretty upset and my bf went to go talk to her. He said that she moves all of our things around and we can never find anything when shes done. She completely brushed this off by saying “oh its okay, I’ll put everything back how I found it, its really gross in here”

I was in the bathroom, and as she was saying that I noticed that all of our towels, bath mats, and my personal perfumes and makeup were reorganized. I got upset, and came out and told her that it really bothers me when she cleans our space, and that it makes me feel like a place that I am paying for doesn’t belong to me because someone else is treating it like their own. I said I really appreciated the effort, but that it makes me very uncomfortable. She stopped cleaning, and changed the subject and I thought everything was fine.

My bf went to work, and she left a few hours later.

When I talked to him later he told me that she had called him and said that I deeply hurt her feelings, that she was trying to help, that i was being disrespectful and ungrateful, and that we should act as good hosts and keep the apartment cleaner for her when she visits. I recently got diagnosed with endometriosis and haven’t been able to clean as much, but we still clean daily. The biggest caveat here is that she has metastatic chest cancer and we don’t know how much longer she has left with us. I said we can clean the apt together, but she didn’t like that. AITA?

