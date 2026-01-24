Woman Prepares Thanksgiving Dinner And Asks Her Husband To Pick Up Some Things, But When He Refused She Banned Him From Dinner

Anyone who has cooked for Thanksgiving knows how much work and time is involved. Any help you can get makes it easier.

See what the woman cooking in this story did when her husband disrespected her when she sought his help.

AITA for banning my husband from Thanksgiving Dinner? My husband and I have been together for 10 years, married for almost 4 and have loved together for 8. We usually spend Thanksgiving with my parents, who live down the road, and Christmas with his mom, who lives 3 hours away. In the past he had a very demanding job, worked 50+hours a week and was on call at all times. Meanwhile, I work an office job, set schedule and holidays off.

So taking on Thanksgiving made sense to her.

I learned to cook Thanksgiving dinner for us all and always did the shopping. This year however, my husband quit his demanding job a few months ago that was causing a lot of mental heath issues and found a new job in the same field that he loves. It’s lower pay and part time, but he makes up for it financially with his eBay account which he makes a decent amount off of. I’ve been thinking about Thanksgiving but hadn’t been able to get to the store like I usually do every year because on top of my job I’m taking college classes this semester trying to start on my bachelors degree. Plus last week I came down sick with a sinus infection and was out from Monday night through Sunday. I’m still feeling stuffy and congested, but I’ve been going to work and wearing a mask.

Yet that didn’t prompt him to help her with the meal.

I asked my husband yesterday to please go to the store and get something, anything for Thanksgiving. I worked until 8 and when I got home, he was playing video games and said he forgot. But he showed me he went to the little Italian grocer’s next door for lunch to get a sub, and picked up cranberry sauce. He could have gotten the other items for thanksgiving right there, but “it was too crowded” so after he got his sub he left. I know how long that queue takes to get your sub. While he was waiting for his number to be called, he could have easily walked around and picked up the other items. So today, he has a half day at work, so I asked him this morning if he could please go to the store once he gets off to get what we need for Thanksgiving and he snapped at me.

His reason made her decision clear.

Saying that this wasn’t all his fault, and we both forgot and he doesn’t like how I’m telling him “You need to do this and you need to do that,” which I didn’t, I asked politely, and now he doesn’t even want to do Thanksgiving because of all the pressure he feels. So I’m going to call my parents, ask them to go to the store and pick up what they can for a small thanksgiving, and spend it with them. He doesn’t want to do thanksgiving, fine, but my parents will not be left in the lurch because of his attitude. So, AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Well, this is depressing.

Yep. Life is too short.

SUCH a baby.

Clever, but I’d say he’s more like a baby than a toddler.

But be a better one!

Imagine the man colds this guy puts her through.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.