Woman Refused To Cancel Weekend Plans To Babysit, So Her Sister Accused Her Of Putting Herself Before Family

Family support is important, but it doesn’t mean unlimited access to someone else’s time.

One woman found herself at odds with her sister after declining a last-minute babysitting request that conflicted with her long-made plans.

But when she said no, it exposed an expectation that had quietly crossed the line into entitlement.

Keep reading for the full story.

Was I wrong to refuse to babysit my sister’s children at the last minute? My sister has three children (aged 2, 4, and 6). I usually help out and am happy to babysit my nieces and nephews, but this weekend the situation turned out strangely.

Her sister reached out with an unexpected request.

On Friday evening, around 8 p.m., my sister called and asked me to babysit on Saturday from 7 a.m. She said she had a “work meeting.”

She would have helped out, but the problem was, she was busy.

The problem is that I had my own plans—a trip with friends that we had been preparing for and looking forward to for several weeks.

But her sister didn’t accept her refusal with grace.

I said I couldn’t, and my sister was very offended. She called me selfish and said that family should be more important. Of course, I feel bad.

She doesn’t feel like her sister really understands where she’s coming from.

I understand that it’s hard for her with three children, but dropping everything for a sudden request also seems unfair. AITA or did I do the right thing?

Her sister shouldn’t expect her to drop everything to babysit.

Did redditors agree?

Her sister is right, but not in the way she thinks she is.

This commenter doesn’t approve of her entitled sister’s behavior.

At the end of the day, childcare is the parent’s responsibility and not anyone else’s.

If she’s busy, then she’s busy — end of story.

Support offered freely is generous, but support demanded is something else entirely.

Family help isn’t an on-call service.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.