Woman Refused To Let Her Dorm Be The Group Hangout Place, So Her Friends Labeled Selfish After She Set Basic Boundaries

Having a spacious room has its advantages and disadvantages.

This woman had the largest dorm room in her friend group.

What started as casual hangouts slowly turned into unannounced visits and zero privacy.

When she finally spoke up, her friends didn’t take it well.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for refusing to be the default host for every hangout just because I have the biggest dorm room? I (20F) live in a slightly larger dorm room because I got lucky during the housing draw. It’s still small, but compared to the usual cramped rooms on campus, mine can fit maybe 4 to 5 people. Without everyone stepping on each other. Over the past semester, my friend group slowly started treating my dorm as the official hangout spot.

This young woman initially didn’t mind her friends coming over.

At first, I didn’t mind. Movie nights, studying together, ordering food. It was fine. But it escalated so fast. They started showing up without asking. Sometimes even early in the morning because “your room is more spacious.” They’d drop their bags, lie on my bed, eat my snacks, and leave a mess. A few times I came back from class and saw people I barely knew sitting in my chair. Because someone had invited them over to wait.

She wanted a quiet day, so she decided to lock the door and put her headphones on.

One Saturday, I just wanted a quiet day. I was exhausted from exams and social burnout. I locked my door and put my headphones on. They tried knocking, texting, calling. Then, they later accused me of ditching them when they found out I was inside the whole time.

She told them she didn’t want her room to be the “default” hangout place.

I told them calmly that I didn’t want my room to be the default hangout anymore because I never got privacy. I said they needed to ask before coming over and stop assuming my space was communal. They got annoyed and said I changed. And that it wasn’t a big deal since I had the biggest room and didn’t host any other responsibilities in the group.

Now, her friends are making mean jokes about her.

Now, they make passive-aggressive jokes like, “Careful, don’t breathe near her room. She might get mad.” Or, “She thinks she’s some VIP with boundaries.” I feel guilty, but I also feel like I’ve been treated as a free lounge. AITA for refusing to let my dorm be the automatic hangout spot?

Having the biggest room doesn’t mean you signed up to be the campus lounge.

