Woman Struggles With Debt And Quietly Pays It Off Little By Little, But Her Parents Rudely Aired Her Financial Struggles In Front Of Relatives

AITA for yelling at my parents during a family dinner? I (28F) am in debt. I didn’t make smart choices in life. I coasted on my student maintenance loans while taking out overdrafts. I graduated last year, so my accounts are interest-free for the next 3 years. And my total is around 6K.

I am aware I have messed up and have recently acquired a job which I am using to pay it back. I went to university in a city about an hour’s train from my home city. I kept all of my banking documents at my home address. Rather than the various flats I was staying in over uni.

My parents would see those letters come in. They started opening them because I wasn’t there and “they look important”. Unfortunately, this isn’t new behaviour from them. In fact, it’s one of many reasons why I decided to only contact them when necessary.

Last week, we had a big family dinner. Me, my parents, two older siblings, and our uncles and grandparents. It’s an annual thing as one of my uncles has a travelling job and will disappear overseas soon. He won’t be around for Christmas.

We were all talking about taking a family holiday next year. My parents made a snarky comment about how I won’t be able to afford it. I brushed that off, but they continued to air out my financial laundry in front of everyone. My sister was shocked and offered to help so I don’t accrue any more debts. She said I can pay her back in my own time.

Before I could reply and explain my new job and plan to get out of it, my mum told her that I don’t deserve any help for the mess I’m in. I snapped and shouted that I’m 28 and that it’s none of her business. The whole table fell into silence and things were really awkward. I’ve been getting texts from everybody who was there to tell me off for yelling. Honestly, I’m tired of everybody being in my business. AITA?

