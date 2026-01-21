Woman Told A Male Friend Not To Buy Her An Expensive Gift, But He Ignored The Limit And Gave Her An Expensive Signed Photo

Relationships can get uncomfortable fast when someone constantly ignores boundaries.

So, what would you do if you agreed on a modest gift limit, but your “friend” went way over it anyway, because they had deeper feelings for you?

Would you keep the gift to prevent hurting their feelings? Or would you give it back because the whole thing leaves you feeling weird?

In the following story, one woman deals with this issue with her friend’s brother.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I returned a gift because it was expensive My best friend’s (F19) older brother (M22) has had a crush on me (F19) for a couple of years. A while ago, we were out drinking, and he confessed and then tried to repeatedly convince me to go out with him after telling him no. Our friendship was kinda ruined after that. So we’ve been slowly working up to being friends again, because I’m still a little uncomfortable, and he is a nice person.

He got her two gifts.

Anyway, I told him specifically not to get me an expensive gift, as I wasn’t going to get him anything big. Our limit was $25-30. He ended up getting me a $40 Indigo gift card (which was a little out of our range but still ok), and a signed photo of my favourite K-pop artist. The issue other than signed K-pop photos being wildly expensive ($100 plus) is that it’s fake. I don’t really care that it’s fake. It’s still beautiful, but if he knew it was fake when he got it, it would only cost $20ish. But he swears it’s real, and I’m pretty sure he got scammed for a lot of money.

Now, she wants to give one back.

I think the keyword here is “think.” He got me something so expensive because he’s trying to impress me, 😒 and that makes me even more uncomfortable. But you know … Anyway, would I be wrong to give the signed photo back to him so he could maybe get his money back? I already feel horrible that he spent that much on me and I got him something cheap (as we agreed on), but also that he probably spent a ton of money on something fake. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels like this.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think she should handle this situation.

This reader doesn’t think she should return it.

Here’s another woman’s thoughts.

For this person, she shouldn’t feel guilty.

Here’s someone who thinks she should simplify the ask.

She should keep the gift and distance herself from him.

Clearly, he’s still trying to impress her, and she shouldn’t lead him on.

