A Wife Took A Few Selfies With A Longtime Male Friend, But The Next Day Her Husband Accused Her Of Crossing A Line

Sometimes you don’t realize something is an issue until someone else suddenly decides it is.

So, what would you do if a casual moment with longtime friends turned into an argument the next day because your spouse decided it crossed a line?

Would you agree that it crossed a line? Or would you fail to see what you did wrong?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and doesn’t understand why her husband is so upset.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for taking selfies with my male friend I’ve (F48) been with my husband (M50) for 24 years, married for 17 years, and we have 4 kids. We recently went out with friends of ours. It was two couples we have known for 15 years, and one of the ladies’ sisters, all had a great night. Towards the end of the night, we were all taking a few photos. I took two selfies of myself and my friend’s husband (also a friend).

She doesn’t feel like she did anything wrong.

The next day, my husband had an issue with this because I didn’t take any pictures with him. He says, “I‘m the only one who does stuff like that.” And yes, a few things like this have happened in the past (like once I put my head on the shoulder of a male friend while sitting beside him). I’ve always felt I did nothing wrong, as I do in this situation. AITA?

