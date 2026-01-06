Woman Used Her Ex-Boyfriend’s PS4 After Months Of Neglect, But Now He’s Accusing Her Of Stealing Her Personal Property

Some people don’t care about their personal belongings… until they finally do.

This woman’s ex-boyfriend left his PS4 behind after moving out.

Even after multiple reminders from her, he never came to collect it.

So she decided to use it and even bought extra games and a second controller for herself.

Now, he’s demanding it back and claiming she “stole” his PS4.

Who do you think is right? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for refusing to return my ex’s PS4 after he left it at my place for 6 months? I (23F) dated my ex (26M) for about two years. We broke up roughly seven months ago. It wasn’t a messy breakup, just one of those “we’re not on the same page anymore” situations. He moved out of my flat. He had been staying with me for almost a year. He took most of his stuff, but left a few boxes and his PS4 behind.

This woman reminded her ex to pick up his stuff repeatedly.

At first, I assumed he’d come get it soon. I texted him several times over the first two months reminding him: “Hey, you still have stuff here, are you coming and getting it any soon?” He always said things like “Yeah, I’ll swing by soon,” but never actually did.

She got tired of his things taking up space in her apartment.

After a while, I got tired of having his things take up space. I packed everything neatly into a box and stored it in a closet. I left out the PS4 simply because, well, I play games, too. And it was just sitting there collecting dust.

She started using his PlayStation and bought some accessories for it.

Around month four, I started using it. I even bought a couple of my own games and a second controller to play with some friends. I used my own money for this. I didn’t think it was a huge deal since he clearly didn’t care enough to pick it up.

His ex suddenly messaged him, asking for his PS4 back.

Fast-forward to last week (month seven now), he suddenly texts me out of nowhere: “Hey, I need my PS4 back. When can I grab it?” I told him that after six months of zero effort, I’d considered it abandoned property. I also told him I’ve been using it. I told him I bought extra things for it. I said that if he wants it back, he can reimburse me for what I’ve added. Otherwise, it stays.

He accused her of stealing the unit after he learned that she started using it.

He went ballistic. He said I “stole” his console. He said I’m being petty and vindictive. I reminded him that I literally offered multiple times for him to come pick it up. He just never did. I even sent screenshots of the messages. He said I should have stored it properly out of respect. He said using it was a violation of trust.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user can relate.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Give it back to him, says this person.

Here’s a valid point.

And lastly, how about giving him an option? Lol.

If you leave it lying around for months, don’t be surprised if someone else hits start.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.