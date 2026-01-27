Woman Wanted To Celebrate Her Birthday At A Japanese Restaurant, So Stood Her Ground When Her Father Demanded To Get Mexican Instead

Birthdays are a time to celebrate yourself.

For her birthday this year, this woman wanted to go to her favorite Japanese restaurant.

But her father refused to eat anything there and instead wanted his usual Mexican food.

Without coming to a compromise, she’s now considering uninviting her parents.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to compromise on my birthday dinner due to my father’s pickiness I (28F) am going out for a birthday dinner on Sunday with my family. I was told to pick a restaurant I wanted to go to. There’s this amazing Japanese restaurant that I love going to, so I told my mother (63F) I’d love to go there. My mother pretty much shut it down immediately because she knows my father (64M) won’t eat anything there.

Meet this woman’s father…

My father is your typical Appalachian American, boomer man who loves his casseroles, meat and potatoes. No frills, no spice, no seasoning except salt and pepper meals. The man won’t even put garlic in his food. He doesn’t really do anything ethnic except for Tex-Mex and Chinese takeaway. Where he always gets the same two dishes: moo goo gai pan or chori pollo.

She told her mother that her birthday should be about her, not her father.

I told my mother that I’m not willing to pick a different place, as this happens every year. And I feel like my birthday dinner should be about what I want rather than what my father wants. Otherwise, there’s no point in pretending we’re celebrating my birthday. My mother understood my point, but her frustration comes from feeling like I’m intentionally being stubborn. Or that I’m leaving my father out, which isn’t true. If I wanted to leave him out, I would just not invite him.

She also made some suggestions on how her father should deal with it.

I told her that there’s no reason he can’t compromise just this once. He could either get some plain rice, a tonkatsu cutlet, or teriyaki chicken. Or even just eat before or after, like most people who tend to be on the picky side. She offered to just cook a meal at their house for everyone, which I declined because I know it’ll be a meal tailored for my father’s tastes. To put it kindly, she is not adept in the kitchen.

Just for once, she wanted to skip a Mexican restaurant that her father always chooses.

This happens every year. And just for once, I don’t want to just give in and go to the one Mexican restaurant in my hometown. Just so this man can get some chori pollo and rice.

She’s also thinking about uninviting them completely.

I’m at the point where I just want to un-invite them and go to the restaurant with myself and my siblings. Then, just visit them afterward and bring some cake. I know that would really hurt my mother. But I also know there’s no way she’d come to the dinner if my dad didn’t want to eat at the restaurant.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He’s free to stay home, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

A Mexican speaks up about Chori Pollo.

Finally, short and simple.

Your birthday should always be about you, not someone else’s taste buds.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.