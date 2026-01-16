Woman Was Living In An Apartment Complex For Only Two Months, But The Landlord’s Sister Showed Up Moving Things Around And Asking Her To Leave

When I was a kid, I lived in a small apartment complex, and one of the landlord’s grandchildren also lived there with his parents.

Well, one day, he announced that everything we owned, including my toys, naturally belonged to his grandfather, so I had the obligation to give them to him.

Naturally, I laughed and called his parents.

This story has the same energy.

Let’s read it.

You’re just a tenant, I’m the landlord’s sister! This happened two months ago when I moved into a new apartment. It’s a small complex with just four units, and I honestly loved how quiet it was until the landlord’s sister decided to show up. At first, I didn’t know who she was. She just started showing up randomly, watering the plants in the shared courtyard, walking into the laundry room without knocking, and giving unsolicited advice on how I should properly park my car.

She acts like she owns the place.

One day I’m cooking in my kitchen and I hear the screen door open. I come out and find this woman in my backyard (shared space, but still), moving my flower pots around. I politely asked her what she was doing, and she just goes: “Oh, I’m the landlord’s sister. I helped him decorate this place. These don’t look good here.”

It was time for a mild confrontation.

I told her I rented that unit and I will prefer if she didn’t move my stuff without asking. She rolled her eyes and literally said: “Well, you’re just a tenant. I’m family.” The next week she knocks on my door and asks if I can move out early because she wants to rent the place for her son, who is “starting over after a breakup.” Mind you I had a signed lease and had been there for barely 2 months.

Being mild wouldn’t work.

I got angry immediately and ask her to leave, then I called the landlord and reported what was happening. He was horrified, apologized profusely, and told me his sister had no authority whatsoever and wasn’t even supposed to be on the property without notice. He had to change the lock on the courtyard gate because she kept letting herself in. Some people really think being family gives them a license to act weird.

I know how this goes. Next thing, she would be opening their fridge.

