Stepmom Took Her Three Stepsons To A Fun Baseball Game, But Their Mom Wanted To Sit Together And Accused Them Of Not Wanting To Be With Her

Children often get caught in the middle of the feuds between biological parents and stepparents.

This woman had planned a baseball game with her three stepsons.

But their mother and her boyfriend unexpectedly wanted to join them at the game.

The children chose to go with her and not with their mom, so drama quickly ensued after the game.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not wanting to sit with my stepkids mom and her boyfriend at a baseball game? A few months ago, my husband and I bought four tickets to take my three stepsons to a baseball game. My husband ended up having to work that day. But the boys and I had always planned to go. Their mother had known about it for a month. We weren’t hiding anything.

This woman didn’t feel comfortable having her stepchildren’s mom there with them.

The day before the game, their mother told me that her boyfriend had surprised her with two tickets for the same game. She asked if we could all sit together. Honestly, I didn’t expect it at all, and I felt quite uncomfortable about it. I didn’t just want to say “no,” so I told her I would think about it.

Her stepchildren wanted to go with her rather than with their mom.

Later in the evening, I told the children about it. I told them that I was not very comfortable watching the game with their mother and her boyfriend. They actually said they were excited to go with me. They didn’t seem at all bothered to stick to the initial plan.

They ended up having a good time.

The next day, just before the game, their mother showed up at our door. Their seats weren’t even in the same section, so they couldn’t come in with us anyway. Once inside, we had drinks, and I told the boys that we were not going to meet her. They agreed with that. We ended up having a really fun time.

However, the children’s mom blamed them for not wanting to spend time with her.

But after the game, their mother called them and basically blamed them. She told them that they “didn’t like her” and didn’t want to spend time with her. I had actually told them before the call that if she was upset, they should just say that I didn’t want to change sections. This way, they wouldn’t feel like it was their fault.

Now, she feels bad that her stepkids had to deal with all this drama.

Now, I feel bad that they had to deal with these comments. I feel bad that they didn’t spend this moment with her. Even if it wasn’t supposed to be a big dramatic thing. So… AITA for not wanting to change our plans or sit with their mother and her boyfriend?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

The best seats are the ones without any drama.

