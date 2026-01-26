Woman Worked For An Online Retailer, And She Had To Explain To A Panicked Customer Why They Won’t Allow Bulk Buying

Working in customer service requires patience… a lot of it!

In this story, a woman was working for a big box retailer’s online department.

It was during 2020, so a panicked customer tried to buy in bulk despite the company’s quantity limits.

She had to calmly explain the rules, but they kept going back and forth.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Panic hoarder angry about quantity limits, tries to get around it I work for the online department of a big box retailer. Because of 2020 rules, many household essentials have a quantity limit of 1 or 2. It won’t let you add any more than that to your cart. Cue panic hoarder (PH).

This was how the conversation went.

PH: (panicking) I couldn’t add more than two of each thing to my cart! It just wouldn’t let me! So I had to place 11 different orders to get enough toilet paper, paper towels, soap, and whatever! Me: I’m so sorry about that. We have implemented a quantity limit. This is to discourage people from bulk buying and creating a supply problem. It helps keep the products in stock. So whenever you’re ready to purchase again, it will still be in stock.

This woman apologized and explained why they implemented a quantity limit.

PH: Well that’s crazy! I shouldn’t have to place 11 orders to get what I wanted! And it charged me $5.99 shipping on each separate order! Can you take that off? Me: I apologize, but unfortunately, I cannot refund any of your shipping charges. We implemented a quantity limit to discourage this kind of bulk buying. This means you’d have to place multiple orders to receive larger quantities. You end up paying that extra shipping.

She tried to explain it to the customer again.

PH: Well, what if I run out?! Everyone’s buying up everything! I don’t want to risk going into the store. That’s why I ordered so much. Me: I understand. We are trying to discourage that kind of buying behavior. This is so we don’t run out because of the global pandemic. PH: (I think she finally understood what I was saying) Oh…. (click)

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Lol. Here’s a funny response.

This one shares a quick suggestion.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, even if you explain it over and over again, they just can’t get it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.