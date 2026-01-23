Woman’s Coworker Accidentally Bumps Into Her, But When He Tells Everyone She Bumped Into Him, She Tells Their Manager Her Side Of The Story

Imagine accidentally bumping into a coworker while walking down the hall at work. Would you get into an argument about who bumped into whom, or would you say “excuse me” and go on your merry way?

In this story, two coworkers bump into each other, and they both blame the other person. Neither one of them is willing to say “excuse me” either.

Now, one of the coworkers is wondering if she took the situation too far.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA For Accidentally Bumping into Someone? So some context, we have this employee (mid20s M, we’ll call him Tod) at work who tends to not be aware of his surroundings and doesn’t pay attention. So today at work I (33F) was walking towards a desk when Tod was walking around the area. I noticed if I continued on the current path we were going to walk into each other, so I moved towards to the side and continued walking. At the last moment, Tod ended up changing directions and we very gently bumped into each other. He then says to me, “An excuse me would be helpful to know you’re there.”

But she defended herself.

I responded, “I already moved out of the way to avoid bumping into each other, but it’s no big deal, it’s all good.” Then Tod said, “You need to say excuse me still.” I shrugged and decided to let it go, wasn’t worth arguing about and it wasn’t like anyone got hurt.

It gets worse.

Later, I was walking by his desk and I heard him tell people that I “ran into him” which is definitely not what happened!

It’s been a really rough week since my coworker is out sick, so I’ve taken over her responsibilities along with mine…so I started crying (not my finest moment).

She wasn’t trying to get him in trouble.

I decided to bring it up to a manager, not to get him in trouble (which I said to the manager), but basically to CYA so if it were to get back to the managers, they would know my side of the story. The manager ended up talking to Tod and it’s clear Tod is mad at me. I personally feel he made a situation into a bigger deal than it needed to be, but maybe I’m in the wrong for escalating it to management. Things can spread like wildfires, so i wanted to shutdown an untrue rumor about me before it went through the entire building. So, AITA?

Todd was gossiping about her, and she wanted to shut down the rumors. That sounds reasonable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person probably would’ve apologized regardless of whose fault it was.

Another person tells her to ignore the gossip.

He should take his own advice.

Another person shares a story about swimming.

He needs to pay more attention to his surroundings.

