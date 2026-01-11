Hubby Agreed To A Tropical Vacation With Her In-Laws, But They Want To Leave Her At Home To Handle All Three Kids Alone

It’s hard to feel supported when the person you rely on most decides to check out at the worst possible time.

One woman was appalled when her husband agreed to go on a tropical vacation just days before their daughter’s major eye surgery.

Stuck handling a full-time job, childcare, and a major medical appointment, she can’t help but question their entire marriage.

Read on for the full story.

AITA/ my inlaws want to take only my husband to the bahamas for 11 days and leave me and the kids at home. Am i wrong for being angry? My in-laws asked my husband to go on vacation with them and said they wanted it “just them and their kids,” aka him and his two younger brothers. My husband claims they guilted him into it.

This leaves her with a mountain of things to do all by herself.

Meanwhile, me and our three children will be left at home, and I will have to take on all the responsibilities for them. I work full-time.

Her husband couldn’t have chosen a worse time to pull this stunt.

And during that time, our daughter has surgery on her eyes. I’ve been angry with him for three days now for agreeing to go. He thinks I should be over it by now. AITA?

Her husband definitely doesn’t sound like “Father of the Year” material.

What did Reddit think?

This decision would make this commenter question the entire marriage.

This seems like absolutely terrible timing for a vacation.

It’s time to really evaluate what exactly she’s getting out of this marriage.

This commenter definitely wouldn’t let something like this go.

Her frustration is more than justified, especially with a major surgery on the horizon.

One thing’s for sure: a truly supportive partner doesn’t bail when things get hard.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.