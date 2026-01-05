Woman’s Husband Refuses To Work Overtime, But He Expects Her To Do More To Make Up For Her Missing Work To Have Surgery

Imagine being so sick that you have to go to the hospital instead of going to work.

If missing work meant your paycheck was going to be less than usual, would you work overtime to make up for it? Or, if you were married, would you hope maybe your spouse would work overtime to make up for it so you could rest and recover?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and her husband refuses to work overtime. They got into an argument about it, and she’s not sure who’s right and who’s wrong.

AITA for asking my husband to work overtime to help pay my part of the bills after surgery For a little background, my husband has always been against overtime unless he is required to by his job. If we need any extra money for Christmas or birthdays I am always the one that works the overtime to come up with those funds. When he lost his job at the beginning of 2020 I was also the one that worked 6-7 days a week to make sure everything got paid. I’ve known this about him for a while and I have come to accept that this type of thing was just how it is. I completely understand not wanting to work overtime if you don’t have to, so I don’t completely blame him. I do however think there are some times you just have to do it if that’s what it takes.

So what happened was recently I got very sick. I tried to hold out until my days off but after about 3 days I got to the point that I could barely function. I went in to the ER almost 10 hours before I should have been at work (I work nights) and I hoped that it would give me time for them to help me and then me be able to go to work that night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned and they kept me as I had to have surgery the next day. I ended up missing two days of work because of this and it severely impacted my paycheck as it also got rid of my bonus.

I had not even had my surgery yet before he was telling me I would have to work my two days off to make up for what I was missing. I however was not cleared to do so and was also in a massive amount of pain. The day I got out of the hospital he asked me if I would still be able to pay my half of the bills. And I told him I didn’t think so because of how much money I would be missing out on.

He immediately went to “well you’re going to have to sell some of your stuff to make it up” To which I said “I figured maybe you could help me. If you worked on your day off you could probably make up a good portion of what I’d be missing and then I could just pay you back or buy you something later” This set him off. He thinks I’m being selfish and that I shouldn’t expect him to work on his day off to pay for my bills. I understand completely why he wouldn’t want to work extra time but at the same time I don’t really have much of a choice. I also don’t think it’s fair that he expects me to sell my things when I picked up his slack when he lost his job and never once hinted he should sell anything.

I feel like I could be a jerk by expecting him to help out some, but it’s not like I can work more hours to make up the money because I literally just had surgery. I feel like he went in to jerk territory when he started to yell at me for being selfish and going as far as to even call me lazy when I was literally in so much pain that I couldn’t even sit up. He has a habit of being selfish and rude but I just feel like this went too far. So AITA or is he TA? And if everyone agrees with him I guess I will apologize to him, I just kind of assumed marriage was 50/50 but I may be expecting more than I should.

This person has a lot of questions about what exactly her husband contributes to the relationship.

