Woman’s In-Laws Give Her And Her Husband A New TV, And Now She’s Really Upset Because She Told Them She Only Wants One In The House

Imagine being given a gift by your in-laws. If it was a big gift, and you didn’t even want it, would you say “thank you” and accept it anyway, or would you refuse to accept it?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. The gift is a new TV, and she really doesn’t want it.

Let’s read the whole story to see why she’s so upset by this gift.

AITA because The TV was the my last straw ? I have decent in-laws however they lack boundaries and consideration. They impose themselves a lot in our lives. But I just let it go for the sake of not arguing. Me and my hubby have been together for a while since we were 16 we now 32. We finally had our 1st child a boy and we are so happy.

Unfortunately they have gotten worse.

Here’s an example…

For thanksgiving all 3 of us were sick and they were kind enough to bring some thanksgiving dinner we had a nice time. My FIL made a comment about our TV and I said no I don’t really like the tv to much that’s why I don’t have the baby watch tv either he’s so small (6 months) we don’t have a Tv in the room for that reason. End of discussion cause I went to eat.

THE VERY next day he calls my husband that he bought him a new tv!

She really didn’t like this gift.

I thought maybe to replace the living room one I was alil upset but was about to say that’s nice. Then he said so you can have one in the bedroom son! Now you have 2 TVs. It’s a huge tv so you better move things around to make space! I lost my mind! I told my husband ABSOLUTELY NO. He can have one tv and one tv alone!

Thankfully, her husband was on her side.

My husband said he agreed. He called his parents and said thank you but we will be only keeping one tv. The dad said oh what that’s the reason I bought YOU one. Any ways it’s huge! 65 inch tv verse our 55 tv at most it’s probably smaller then that. It had a specific spot and we must move furniture around or get rid of our tv stand to make it work.

She thinks the gift is inconsiderate.

As grateful as I am cause it’s a nice TV it’s so inconsiderate of them to buy one that 1. Doesn’t fit (which they knew it wouldn’t ) 2. Expect us to move our furniture in our home to make it work when we didn’t ask for this 3. We ignore my wishes cause all that matters is what they want.

Her in-laws don’t understand why she doesn’t want the gift.

If they called and we talked about it maybe things would be different but no they feel like they run our home! Anyways, my hubby told them how upsetting this was for not only me but for him as well. And tegy have did the victim Olympics it somehow my fault!!! That I’m ungrateful and how I’m just bitter cause my family couldn’t afford to give us a gift like this. It’s a gift for the BOTH OF US (it’s really not tegy know this) How what’s the big deal about having two TVs and that they arnt imposing at all. That I’m just sensitive and wanting to start problems! Any ways, they don’t see anything wrong with it and I’m the problem so they won’t apologize and I should. And I won’t I feel like this was my last straw. I need to be considered and respected. Now Am I a jerk in this situation?

As someone who has multiple TVs in my house, I’m not quite sure why she’s so anti-TV, but I can definitely see how it’s annoying to be given a big gift you really don’t want and don’t have anywhere to put.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for selling the TV.

And here’s a suggestion of what to say to the in-laws.

This person is against a TV in a bedroom.

This is a very good point.

Nobody should feel forced to accept a gift they don’t want.

