Woman’s Last-Minute Gift Wrapping Request Sparked A Playful Prank With The Name Tags, So Christmas Morning Became A Hilarious Guessing Game

Helping out before the holidays usually meant spreading cheer, but sometimes it also meant stirring a little harmless chaos.

One eager gift-wrapper took a last-minute favor and turned it into a Christmas riddle no one saw coming.

Keep reading for the full story!

Ok, so you don’t like to wrap Christmas presents….. I was at a favorite relative’s house a day or so before Christmas. Aunty Barb had loads of gifts for her adult kids that hadn’t been wrapped yet. She didn’t like wrapping presents and always left it to the last minute. Aunty B said, “Angrycat, would you do me a favor?”

This woman was happy to oblige.

I said sure. She was busy feeding us and finishing decorating, so why not? Aunty B asked if I would mind wrapping the rest of the presents for the kids. I told her no problem and that I loved wrapping presents. I sat down in the middle of the living room and got to work. After wrapping the first present, it was time for the gift tag.

But that’s when she had a great idea.

This aunt was a real hoot—always up for a good time—and she had pranked me more than a few times. Now it was my turn.

She thought of the most ridiculous name she could think of.

The first gift tag read: “To: Oldest Cousin — From: Edna Farquahr.” Every gift tag was from some random member of the Farquahr family—Eduardo, Levascue, Candide, whatever odd name I could come up with.

Luckily, her aunty got a real kick out of it.

Aunty called me the day after Christmas, laughing. She told me about the confused looks on her kids’ faces as they opened their presents. “Who the heck is Edna, Eduardo, Levascue, or Candide Farquahr?” they kept asking. It took Aunty a couple of minutes to remember it was me.

It ended up making her holidays even more bright.

She razzed me for a while and thanked me for the unexpected gift of laughter. It wasn’t malicious, but it sure was fun. She never asked me to wrap gifts again.

Who doesn’t love a good joke?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Wrapping presents should afford you special privileges for your effort.

When the going gets tough, the tough get creative!

This user can’t help but think of the cinematic parallels.

No gifts were harmed, but plenty of harmless prank was delivered right on schedule!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.