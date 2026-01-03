Woman’s Son Asks Her To Take Down Family Pictures That Have His Ex-Wife In Them, But She Refuses

Imagine having a son who has been married twice. If you had pictures of him with his first wife hanging up in your home, would you take them down when they got divorced, or would you keep the pictures up?

Aitah for not taking down pictures of my family in my own home to make my son’s new wife feel more comfortable? I (late 50s) am a picture person. I have hundreds up in my home. It started when I was caring for my aunt with Alzheimer’s and has just gone from there. I have three kids and 4 grandkids and as you can imagine I love having photos of them up on my home.

My middle son Gavin (27) is no longer with my 4 y/o grandson Tommy’s mom, Helena. They’re still friendly and coparent well, and I see her often enough because I help with Tommy. Last year he married Cheri (also 27) after only being together a few months, but she seemed sweet and like she makes him happy. We had no issues until this summer, when my son asked me to take down any and all pictures that Helena was in to make Cheri more comfortable. I don’t have any of her alone, just a few of the entire family and a few when Tommy was younger that my son is also in. I said no, it’s my home and I like having them up, I certainly have added many with Cheri in them but it’s stilly to take some down just because Helena and Gavin are no longer together. It’s still a part of our family history.

He asked again a few weeks ago and I gave him the same answer, and told him that I’d be happy to explain to Cheri, but he dropped it. He called me yesterday and told me that it was the last time he was going to ask, the pictures needed to come down or Cheri wouldn’t come to our home anymore. I told him that was ridiculous. And he said that it was important to him because they made Cheri jealous and it was affecting the way she was treating Tommy.

I am appalled. Apparently Tommy mentioned a picture in my house and Cheri threw a fit, and Gavin says that it’s making his life difficult. He brought it up around my daughter (the oldest) who told her younger sister as well, and they both agree Cheri is being ridiculous.

I told him, if your wife is treating Tommy poorly because of some pictures in my home, then you need to think if this is the right person. Obviously he disagrees but has been hounding me leading up to Thanksgiving. My husband is also on the side of we do not negotiate with terrorists, but has also pointed out that they are married and we should pick our battles. I’m wondering if I’m missing the forest for the trees?

