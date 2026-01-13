Worker Endured Her Coworker’s Off-Key Singing Every Day, And Now She Finally Thinks It’s Time To Speak Up

Everyone deserves the chance to focus at work, especially when working in close quarters with other people.

So when one trades worker was forced to listen to her co-worker’s loud singing through her entire shifts, it pushed her past her limit.

Now she’s left wondering whether addressing it will solve the problem or only cause more chaos.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA for asking my coworker to stop singing at work? I regularly have a coworker who sings during work hours — really badly.

She tries to mitigate the issue with headphones, but to no avail.

I work a trade, and we wear headphones to block sound or listen to music, and sometimes I can still hear her.

It’s starting to impact her performance, but she isn’t sure how to address the issue.

She regularly sings full songs completely off key. I don’t think any of my other coworkers have problems with it, but I find it very distracting and annoying to work with. I have a small number of coworkers and worry about it causing drama in the workplace. But at the same time, I dread the days I’m scheduled to work with her. AITA?

She’s not wrong for wanting a more peaceful workplace.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This coworker should really put a pin in this annoying behavior.

This commenter would also be incredibly annoyed by this disruption.

This employee needs to approach her co-worker with caution.

Maybe it’s time to get HR involved.

They both deserve a workplace where they can concentrate, but to make that happen, something needs to change.

Constant off-key singing would push just about anyone past their limit.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.