Employee Gets Laid Off And Boss Keeps Viewing His Substack, So He Wants To Publish A Scathing Essay He Wrote About Him

I was very guarded at my job and did not make friends intentionally. I worked in a position that gave me access to observation in how unethical the company was. I wanted to stay out of it, get the experience and move on.

I was laid off after only three weeks. I only told my direct manager that I write (I had something published in a small magazine that day) and that there was a camera in mine and her office. When she laid me off she said at least I still had my writing to sustain me (which is actually insane to say). Within a few days, the owner found my creative writing Substack and went through them. I also write culture essays on another one which he either hasn’t found or didn’t like. They are a little anarchist and I think he’d be surprised/would have never hired me if he’d read them. His constant pinging on my Substack and LinkedIn ticked me off so I wrote an essay about him. I thought it would be kinda funny to address him like this.

I read it to my best friend who initially said wait but after the weirdness continued said do it. I include screenshots with his blurred name. I have 60 subscribers on the essay one so it’s not like it’s groundbreaking. I don’t share company secrets, his or the company name. Honestly I could have gone a lot harder. I learned some screen writing level amount of drama that I left out completely. I think the essay is works well and I take pride in my work. But I know cost and reward here are miles apart. Maybe I just want some autonomy back? I don’t know. Thoughts? Would I regret this?

