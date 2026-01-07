Young Man Has A Ton Of Awful Things Happen To Him All At Once, So He Instinctively Goes To His Mom’s House For A Nap And She Takes Care Of Him

You can live out on your own, be in a serious relationship, etc. But none of that removes our primal need for mom when we are having a very hard time.

Fortunately, the mom in this story is a great one. Check out the power of her love and kindness.

I drove 1.5 hours to take a nap in my moms bed

Within the last 30 days I was dumped by my girlfriend, my hamster passed away, and I (finally) put my 2 weeks in at my toxic job.

So he needed serious comfort.

I, an independent 28 year old, was in need of something very specific that would fill the holes in my heart. I soon found myself driving 1.5 hours to my mom’s apartment where she greeted me warmly. I did my best to hang out with her for a bit, but ultimately found my way to her bed and cuddled up on it.

It did the trick!

I was passed out for 5 hours. When I finally crawled out of bed, she had dinner ready and gave me the biggest hug. I’m very lucky to have her love. There’s really nothing greater.

Here is what people are saying.

I hope they will, too. Maybe it will help your grief.

Absolutely! I still miss hanging out on my mom’s bed with her.

Good mama. They need it it.

I agree! Wonderful.

That’s awesome. They are so good at care.

This story sounds like something my mom would have done for me.

I miss her, but this story is a nice reminder.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.