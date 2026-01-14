Young Man Took A Low-Paying Retail Job To Fund His Hobby, But He Endured Illegal Scheduling And Threats For Just Eleven Dollars An Hour

Entry-level jobs are supposed to teach responsibility, not provide trauma.

In this story, a young man was working for a few bucks, but had to deal with a lot of company problems.

He eventually realized that what he was getting wasn’t worth any of it.

Read the full story below and find out if you agree.

I do not get paid enough for this. I signed up when I was 17, looking for a quick buck to fund my TF2 cosmetics. I am 18 now. I’ve had to endure many things. This includes the following: customer verbal abuse, illegal scheduling habits, and assault threats. I also worked hours that far exceed what a minor should have had to deal with at the time. Literal cleaning up of biohazards, toxic coworkers, and much more.

This young man works in a company that isn’t really adored by its customers.

The store treats itself like it’s a top-of-the-grade establishment. It acts like it can only handle absolute perfection. This is unrealistic given the amount of customers who trash our store on a daily basis. No hate to them. It’s the higher management who are the problem.

He learned about his company’s new policy.

Recently, I was informed of a new policy. If management decides you aren’t doing enough to keep the store ratings high, they can send you home. They can also schedule you less. This is near impossible to avoid because people answer the survey low for craps and giggles. Horrific!

He realized that he wasn’t being paid enough to accept all this “abuse.”

Now, with policies like that, you’d think I’d get a fair wage. You’d be wrong. Want to know how much I get paid per hour? I get paid $11 per hour. A manager only gets paid a dollar more. I quite literally do not get paid enough to deal with this abuse.

Be ready to walk away from anything that doesn’t appreciate your worth.

