Young Woman Declined Birthday Dinner With Her Mother Due To Other Plans, But After She Suggested A Different Day, Her Mother Said She Didn’t Deserve To Come

Dealing with unpredictable people is hard enough, but when it’s one of your parents, it’s even worse.

So, how would you react if your parent invited you to dinner and then changed the plans, but rather than calling to tell you, they have their spouse do it?

Would you tell them exactly what you think at that moment? Or would you block both of them and think on it for a while?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this scenario and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not going to dinner with my mother? Im a 20-year-old woman, and my mom and I’s relationship has never been great. She abandoned me at age 5 before randomly coming back into my life at 10. I was put into foster care at 12 years old. Anyway, my birthday was a couple of days ago, and she texted me the usual birthday stuff. Then she asked if I wanted to come for dinner. I said dinner wouldn’t work, as I already had plans to go out to dinner. I tried to suggest we have lunch instead. She said she was making homemade Pho, and it takes a few hours, so we’d have to reschedule for the day after (which is completely understandable).

Then, she got a call from her stepfather.

The next day came, and I messaged her, asking when I should be over for dinner. No response. I called her twice. Again, no response. Later, my mother’s husband called me and asked why I had called my mom. I told him about our plans, and he told me that he was taking my mom to dinner instead. I could hear my mom in the background say, “You didn’t come last night for your birthday, what makes you think you deserve to come tonight?” I immediately hung up and blocked her on everything, along with my step-father, to give myself time to think about what to say without being disrespectful. AITA?

Clearly, her mother only cares when it’s convenient for her, and no one deserves that treatment.

