Young Woman Did All The Chores At Home, But Her Mother Still Called Her Selfish When She Didn’t Share Food With Her

Sharing a home doesn’t always mean sharing the same expectations.

This woman got into trouble with her mother for eating her own food.

Her mom told her a year ago to buy her own food, and that was what she did.

But when her mom came home without any food left, she was called selfish and ungrateful.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not making my mom dinner. I (18F) live with my mother. I am currently in university and I have a part-time job. My mom and I have a very turbulent relationship. After a big fight, my mother made me start paying for my own food and bills. The only thing I don’t pay is rent.

This young woman does all the chores in the house, except cooking.

My mom works two jobs, and to help her, I do every chore. I clean the house and the clothes. Any chore you can think of, I do it. The only one I don’t do is cook since she made me buy my own food last year.

Her mom got mad at her and called her selfish.

Yesterday, she got home and had no leftovers in the fridge. She saw me eat my food. She exploded, saying I was ungrateful and selfish and only thought about my own self. She said she works her bottoms off to pay rent and I just waste her space.

Her brothers thought she should have given their mom some food.

I didn’t answer because I’m used to her arguing. I told my two older brothers today. They told me I should’ve just given her a bit of my food and that I was mean. Am I the jerk?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and straightforward.

Yes, indeed.

Finally, she can’t have it both ways, says this one.

Food can sometimes be the cause of a big fight.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.