Young Woman Discovered Her Mom Opened A Credit Card In Her Name Without Asking, So She Spoke Up And Sparked A Birthday Blowout

Good gifts are supposed to make life easier, not give you a fight you didn’t sign up for.

One woman received the surprise of a lifetime when she discovered her mother had set up a credit card in her name as a “birthday gift.”

But when she was understandably appalled instead of appreciative, her mother was quick to play the victim card yet again.

AITA for not accepting this birthday gift? I’m turning 21 soon and found out my mom applied for, and got approved for, a credit card in my name.

This young woman is understandably taken aback by this.

My initial reaction was, “Oh! Um… okay?” I told her I recently applied for one and she was disappointed that I did that because she already did it for me. She basically said I ruined her “surprise.”

But when she makes her distaste clear to her mother, she blows up at her.

The next day, I told her not to do it again. She got really upset and blew up on me. She immediately started yelling, calling me ungrateful and disrespectful, and said how she’s not the “enemy.”

Other people in her life say it’s not a big deal, but she doesn’t feel that way.

She also said how all her friends and even her boyfriend said it was a good gift too. I tried to defend myself, saying how that’s not a good gift, and she told me to shut up.

All of this feels like a part of a pattern that’s been going on her whole life.

She never apologizes, and I can’t talk about my feelings without her being either dismissive or full-on victim blaming and yelling.

She can’t help but feel stuck in a bad situation now.

I really want to move out but currently don’t have the funds. Just wanted to know—AITA for reacting this way to a “birthday gift?”

No one wants a gift with strings attached.

What did Reddit think?

