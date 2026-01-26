Young Woman Has Health Issues That Create An Odd Sleeping Schedule, So She Gets Offended When Her Roommate Complains That She’s “Always Asleep”

Serious health issues can complicate our daily living situations.

AITA for sleeping too much? I (18F) have been living in a dorm with one other person. We are both students. I have class five days a week. Since the start of the semester, my roommate has been commenting on my sleep habits. This was understandable at first. I tend to sleep for 15+ hours straight. I sleep at invariable times. This includes during the day and from the afternoon through the night.

This young woman is suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome.

I have chronic fatigue syndrome. On top of that, I have an extremely frantic schedule. So, any chance I get, I will come back to the dorm to rest. It has been difficult to deal with my condition. I have been on medication since the onset of the symptoms. I am currently taking three or more types of pills to control my sleep patterns.

Her roommate would always comment about how she’s always sleeping.

The thing is, she will come in whenever I’m in bed. She will ask why I’m “always asleep” and why I’m “never up.” This makes me feel annoyed because it’s not constructive. I would probably understand if these comments led to a discussion. That discussion would be about how my sleeping impacts her life in some way. I would also understand if she asked me to be more considerate of her.

She thinks the comments were unwarranted.

However, she is at home probably half the time. I take on the majority of the housework while she’s away. She rarely even sees me during the week. This is why I find these comments unwarranted. I have also never asked her to stay quiet while I’m asleep. I have never asked her to change her lifestyle in any sort of way.

She thinks that her roommate should properly talk to her if she has an issue with it.

I can’t control when I fall asleep. So I don’t expect everyone to adjust their lives according to my condition. She is free to be as loud as she pleases. If she felt like she couldn’t do that, she hasn’t brought it up in conversation to me. As far as I know, my sleeping does not impact her whatsoever. She’s not here for the majority of the time. I am also out of the house frequently.

She feels offended by the comments, but can’t really do anything about her condition.

This is a sensitive issue for me. Even when she doesn’t say these things, I can’t help but feel lazy and useless. This is even though it’s something I can’t control. The medication helps somewhat, so I can function. But this has been a lifelong issue. I can’t seem to come home just to rest. AITA?

It’s no one else’s business if someone spends the entire day in bed.

