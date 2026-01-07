Young Woman Has Her Hands Full, And She Doesn’t Hold The Door Open For A Guy. So He Yells At Her For And She Has An Epic Comeback.

It’s common for strangers to hold the door for one another. And if you want to be a gentleman, you hold doors open for women anyway.

Man gets upset I didn’t hold the door for him while I was carrying three bags I was getting into a building garage from the elevator lobby carrying THREE GIGANTIC BAGS full of heavy clothing and stuff + my little dog. I open the heavy glass door by leaning on it with my body to get into the garage and about 10 ft away. Then I see a young guy in his late 20s or 30s walking up towards me with his dog but otherwise hands-free.

As we pass each other, he yells “Thanks for holding the door for me!” sarcastically. I turn around and asked him to repeat himself and shamelessly he whines again complaining how I didn’t hold the door open for him. I yelled “Dude! I’m carrying a bunch of stuff!” and he continued to complain. I angrily yelled “What is wrong with you?! Why don’t you learn how to open your own door, PRINCESS!!” He passively muttered something and went away. I don’t think he expected me to actually confront him and yell at him and as soon as I started raising my voice his voice got smaller. Mind you he’s a grown man, much bigger than me, not carrying anything besides holding his dog’s leash in one hand.

I’m a petite woman hauling 3 heavy bags and was barely even able to open the door for myself. He was also about 10 ft away walking toward the me when I came through the door. It wasn’t as if he was right behind me. So basically did this male princess expected me spot him from far away and to hold the door for him while he slowly walked up to the door. 🙄 If it was the other way round, and I had seen him struggling with lots of bags, I’d have opened the door for him. Honestly, how do some people become this entitled?

