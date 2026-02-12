‘1930s houses really said: plot twist.’ – While Renovating Their Home, This Couple Found A Door Hidden Behind The Drywall, And Then They Saw Where It Led

Anytime you are doing a home renovation, you have to wonder about what you will find behind the walls.

When one couple was removing some drywall from their house, they saw an unexpected door, so they recorded what they found.

The first video shows a man pulling drywall off a wall with a very old door being revealed behind it. The caption of the video said, “The sound of the previous owners’ laughter as soon as the sale went through…”

Why would the previous owners be laughing?

The description under the video said, “We opened up the drywall and found a door no one knew existed. 1930s houses really said: plot twist.”

Do they think it is haunted or something?

You have to jump to a part two video to see what is behind it, but when you do, they show themselves removing the door and the caption says, “The monster behind the scary door was…Plumbing!”

There is an entire bathroom behind the door, even if the bathroom was in VERY bad shape.

Why would anyone drywall over a bathroom?

The description to this second video says, “Everyone expecting a haunted room…It’s a bathroom, besties. We were scared and honestly shocked to find a whole second bathroom back there, because the previous owners literally plastered over the old door. So no, the house isn’t haunted. Just cursed with questionable carpentry.”

Now that is a good surprise. Adding a second bathroom to a house adds a lot of value.

