Woman Says She Was Locked Out Before Removing Her Belongings After Eviction

Imagine being evicted from your home for a made up reason because the landlord wants to sell the building. What would you do if your landlord locked you out while your belongings were still in your apartment?

In this story, one woman finds herself in this situation, and it’s even worse because the people who kicked her out and stole her belongings are family members!

Keep reading for all the details.

How do I get retribution on a family-member/landlord who stole most of what I own? I was a tenant of my bro’s ex-wife & her new husband. They did very kindly let me rent an apt in one of their bldgs, very run down, mice, roaches, but at half the market cost. I’m disabled/SS/55/single/& cannot drive.

All good things must come to an end…

After 9yrs/8 months, I suddenly became “too messy” & they evicted me, threatned to change the locks, told me falsely I had no rights since there was no written lease, etc. Despite a DeptOfHealthSpecialist checking it out, saying the ‘mess’narrative was nonsense, that then made them explode w/anger, came to the apt & threatened me w/violence & revenge. They wanted me & my stuff out, clearly, not about the mess, me cleaning it up, as was the pretense that would allow me to stay.. They were selling the bldg, i later found out.

But it gets worse.

I got a new apt & my nephew, pretending to support me, came by the day i was leaving to go get the keys, sign the lease and stay the night. He asked for my keys to get into the apt & basement to start packing for the move the next day. He cancelled, then repeatedly for 30 days, then (falsely)claimed the law said after 30 days passing, my possessions were his & his parents bc they were there that long & i did not remove them. I explained it to the judge clearly, that that pretense was BS, that i COULDN”T move what I couldn’t TOUCH, that I WAS LOCKED OUT & not allowed in to remove anything, despite the couple dozen promises to do it my nephew made.

This is awful!

I lost not just things, but meds, inhalers, glasses, documents, family photos, all of it except the laptop & change of clothes i left with. I begged, pleaded, & even confronted them in person & the husband tried to assault me. I then took them to civil court & the judge effectively told me their countersuit for ‘damages’ & mine for what was stolen cancelled each other out. I can’t appeal the ruling.

OP regrets not standing up for herself.

He stated in court he never”guaranteed”he’d help move me. Quiet, introverted, I should have stood up for myself. I prayed for months every night for God to take me in my sleep. SOOo, w/the legal route off the table, I’d be the 1st suspect of what should i consider for justice sake?

Yikes! What an awful situation! Let’s see if Reddit has some advice to offer.

This person likes the feeling of revenge.

Here’s a good suggestion.

And here are a whole bunch of good suggestions!

Their actions deserve consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who got fed up enough to have 15 neighbor’s cars towed at once.